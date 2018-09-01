Chamber series

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the September Laws of Leadership Series will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre, 123 N. Main St.

The series is inspired by John Maxwell’s book, “The 17 Indisputable Laws of Teamwork.” Local leaders will share their stories of teamwork based on one of the laws that inspired them.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers.

Learning Lab events

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator will host two Learning Lab events this month.

The events are open to the general public and feature topics that have not been offered before.

“The Modern CFO: From Storytellers to Data Driven Experts,” is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 12 at YBI, 241 W. Federal St.

“Helping You and Your Staff Thrive” is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 19. Registration is available on Eventbrite. The cost for each session is $10 per person.

Northeast dairy farmers paid in class-action lawsuit

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Thousands of Northeast dairy farmers are receiving their share of a $50 million settlement, nearly nine years after the farmers filed a class-action lawsuit against a national dairy marketing cooperative.

Dairy farmers of America this week paid an average of $4,000 to nearly 9,000 farms to settle a lawsuit that accused the marketing group of trying to drive down milk prices.

The 2009 class-action lawsuit charged Dairy Farmers of America; its marketing arm, Dairy Marketing Services; and Dallas-based Dean Foods with working together to monopolize the market for raw milk in the Northeast.

Dean Foods agreed to a separate $30 million settlement in 2011.

Abuse charges raise pressure to reunite immigrant families

SAN DIEGO

The Trump administration is under increasing pressure to speed up the reunification of immigrant families it separated at the Mexican border, following allegations three youngsters were sexually abused while in U.S. custody.

The government of El Salvador said the three, ages 12 to 17, were victimized at shelters in Arizona.

The U.S. government is already facing heavy criticism over its slow pace in reuniting more than 2,600 children who were separated from their parents last spring before the Trump administration agreed to stop the practice. Most have since been reunited, but hundreds remain apart more than a month after the deadline set by a federal judge.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 44.670.32

Aqua America, 2.34 37.18 0.00

Avalon Holdings,4.480.12

Chemical Bank, 2.3757.120.47Community Health Sys, 3.880.24

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8024.35-0.65

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.85 0.05

First Energy, 3.91 37.380.00

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.430.15

First Niles Financial, 2.119.500.00

FNB Corp., 3.5513.450.09

General Motors, 4.0436.05-0.31

General Electric, 3.7712.940.18

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.21-0.05

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74114.58-0.61

Key Corp, 3.2021.070.09

Macy’s, 4.17 36.550.58

Parker Hannifin, 1.74175.600.51

PNC, 2.61143.54-0.23

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46183.031.58

Stoneridge 29.93 0.08

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.350.09

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.