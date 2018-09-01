Butler's comeback ends in upset win


By Brian Dzenis | September 1, 2018 at 5:48p.m.

Butler stunned YSU 23-21 on a late field goal.

Butler scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make YSU sweat out the final minutes.

Will Marty threw two TD passes and went for two on the latter. He was sacked by Antoine Cook on the 2-pt conversion attempt. The Bulldogs recovered the onside kicks and kicked a 26-yard field goal to pull ahead with 4 seconds left.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000