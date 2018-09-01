Butler's comeback ends in upset win

Butler stunned YSU 23-21 on a late field goal.

Butler scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make YSU sweat out the final minutes.

Will Marty threw two TD passes and went for two on the latter. He was sacked by Antoine Cook on the 2-pt conversion attempt. The Bulldogs recovered the onside kicks and kicked a 26-yard field goal to pull ahead with 4 seconds left.