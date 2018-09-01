Butler rallies to stun YSU, 23-21

— Butler did it.

The Bulldogs — a huge underdog against Youngstown State in the season opener for both teams — stunned the Penguins 23-21 on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Butler kicker Drew Bevelhimer made a 44-yard field goal with four seconds to play to win the game.

The Bulldogs (1-0) trailed 21-7 after the Penguins (0-1) scored two third-quarter touchdowns. But Butler outscored YSU 16-0 in the fourth — including nine points in the final 1:20 — to shock the Penguins.

Butler quarterback Will Marty threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sam Yeaton with 1:20 to play to cut YSU's lead to 21-20. But Marty was sacked on the two-point conversion try.

Butler wide receiver Pace Temple, who dominated all day, recovered Bevelhimer's ensuing onside kick at the Bulldogs' 47.

Butler then drove to the YSU 26 to set up Bevelhimer's winning kick.

Temple caught 14 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. Marty was 25 of 38 for 253 yards and two TDs.

YSU quarterback Montgomery VanGorder was 18 of 27 for 234 yards and three TDs in his debut with the Penguins. YSU running back Tevin McCaster ran for 166 yards on 29 carries.

