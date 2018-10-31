Warren father indicted in injuries to children 9 weeks and 11 months old

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted David T. Smith Sr., 33, of Trumbull Avenue on four counts of child endangering and one of felonious assault involving his 9-week-old daughter and another child 11 months old.

His indictment alleges he endangered the younger child Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-7 and committed felonious assault against the child Oct. 6-7.

He is also accused of child endangering involving an 11-month old girl Oct. 15. An attempt to learn from Warren police detectives this morning information about the second child was unsuccessful.

Police charged Smith last week with one count of child endangering after his daughter, 9 weeks, was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with broken bones.

It is the second time Smith has been accused of child endangering. An earlier time was May 2006, when Smith was 21.

Smith pleaded guilty in February 2007 to felony child endangering and felonious assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was released from prison in January 2011 after serving four years.