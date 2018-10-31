Vehicular homicide charge filed in Pa. homeless woman’s death
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a driver accused of running over and killing a homeless woman while fleeing from a fender-bender in Philadelphia will face vehicular homicide and other charges.
Authorities allege that Jessica Ledee, 34, was driving a minivan that rear-ended another vehicle about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Kensington neighborhood, then sped off and jumped a curb.
The minivan then struck 22-year-old Rhiannon Broderick, who was lying on a mattress on the sidewalk, and a 27-year-old man who was lying next to her.
Authorities say the minivan driver fled on foot. Broderick was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man had bumps and bruises.
Police say Ladee also faces charges of fleeing the scene, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and driving without a license.
