Trumbull commisioners to take big step today toward $5 million in jail renovations

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners and Sheriff Paul Monroe have reached a milestone in the effort to upgrade the county jail: Today the commissioners are expected to advertise for bids for nearly $4 million worth of new electronic-security and generator systems.

The new systems are expected to take six to 12 months to install. The county will finance the project by selling bonds.

Officials say the entire cost of jail upgrades will be $5 million or more. A second set of bids will be needed to make plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning upgrades after the first phase is finished.

The 180,000-square-foot jail was built between 1995 and 1997 and has had “no significant update to its original electronic-security systems, including door control and monitoring systems and video surveillance systems,” according to a consultant’s report.

Professional Systems Engineering LLC said the renovation of the security systems will provide “current and reliable technology” to help manage the roughly 315 inmates housed there on an average day.

Electronic-security systems include equipment that opens and close doors throughout the facility through a central command center and communications equipment.

New video monitoring and recording equipment will be a big part of the upgrade. An emergency generator replacement is also part of the first phase.

Professional Systems Engineering is also assisting the county with construction documents, bidding and negotiations, the award process and supervision of construction.