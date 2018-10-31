Travis guilty of six charges
WARREN
Harold Travis Jr., was found guilty today of six of eight charges following a seven-day felonious assault and kidnapping trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
Jurors found Travis, 25, of Elm Road, guilty of two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and abduction.
They found him not guilty of one kidnapping count and one extortion count.
He could get more than 40 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 19.
The case involved his wife, another woman and a man in two incidents.
