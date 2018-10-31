Three game weekend in store for Phantoms

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Phantoms return to action this weekend at the Covelli Centre for another fun filled weekend against the Central Illinois Flying Aces. Friday’s theme is Sci-Fi night presented by WFMJ. The Cleveland Ghostbusters will be in attendance for fans to meet and take pictures with. Any fan wearing a Sci-Fi themed costume will be eligible to receive a $5 ticket voucher to a future game.

Saturday is College Night. $5 tickets are available for all those students who present their I.D.’s at the box office. There will be a special pre-game tailgate from 3-7pm featuring college games (i.e. cornhole, flip cup, and beer pong). $2 beers will be available throughout the tailgate and the game.

The Phantoms finish off the three games on Monday morning for the annual High School Day Game. Various companies, colleges, and military branches will be on the concourse for the students to speak with, and potentially learn more about what career path they want to pursue.

Great seats are still available. Call the Phantoms office at 330-747-7825 to reserve your tickets today.