Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Oct. 23

Arrest: Police were dispatched to Austintown Area Court on Mahoning Avenue to take custody of Amir L. Hakeem, 47, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant from the court.

Recovered property: A bicycle was found at a business in the 500 block of Victoria Road.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at a branch of the Austintown Post Office, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Animal complaint: A woman in the 100 block of South Main Street told officers a dog had bitten her. The county dog warden was notified.

Domestic violence: Abbigayl M. Sakmar of North Beacon Drive, Austintown, was charged with the crime after her father alleged Sakmar, 21, became upset with the accuser and bit his lower back, leaving redness to the affected area.

Oct. 24

Theft: A Pinecrest Avenue resident told police of having made a $1,600 deposit to Energy Wise Home Improvements in Struthers, only to see that no work was done to the residence.

Oct. 25

Attempted burglary: A door was damaged to a home in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road, presumably as someone tried to break in.

Robbery: Two men reportedly fled on foot after a robbery at First American Loans, 1698 S. Raccoon Road.

Theft: A shoplifter reportedly stole about $54 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Oct. 26

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report of a temporary employee causing problems at a business in the 300 block of Victoria Road before arresting a co-worker, Terry L. Luckey Jr., 29, of Neilson Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on Youngstown Municipal Court warrants that included a driving-under-suspension charge.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at a business in the 600 block of South Raccoon Road.

Robbery: Two gunmen reportedly stole money and credit cards from a home in the 4300 block of Lanterman Road.

Summons: Officers received a complaint about two men soliciting on behalf of an energy company in the 2400 block of South Raccoon Road before issuing a summons charging Daniel T. Brazel, 21, of Parma, with failing to have the proper vendors permit.

Theft: A Westminster Drive resident reported $300 stolen.

Oct. 27

Arrest: After handling a dispute at a North Canfield-Niles Road business then conducting a traffic stop nearby, authorities took Jawwaad R. Pusey of Carlotta Drive, Youngstown, into custody upon ascertaining Pusey, 32, was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: About $75 was stolen from a wallet at a business in the 800 block of North Canfield-Niles Road.

Overdose: A man was given 4 mg of naloxone to block or reverse the effects of opioids and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 4200 block of Stark Drive.

Oct. 28

Arrest: While dealing with a problem between two people in the 4300 block of Wedgewood Drive, officers took Shannon L. Hrosar, 39, into custody. Hrosar, who listed addresses on Wedgewood in Austintown and Fifth Street in Struthers, was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant accusing her of violating a court order.

Recovered property: A Honda 4110 vehicle was found in Youngstown after having been reported stolen in the 1300 block of South Meridian Road.

Theft: Items were removed from a car someone had entered at an Interstate Boulevard motel.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Westchester Drive resident reported a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was taken without permission.

CANFIELD

Oct. 23

Arrest: Police responded to a report of a worker who refused to leave a Herbert Road business after having been terminated, then took Allen L. Coffer, 25, into custody. Coffer, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on several Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrants.

Citation: A traffic stop on South Broad Street resulted in a citation charging Betsy M. Valdes-Guzman, 25, of Trumbull Court, Youngstown, with having no operator’s license.

Oct. 24

Citation: Stephen McWilliams, 18, of state Route 82, Newton Falls, was cited on a charge of traveling 54 mph on a portion of Fairview Avenue with a 35-mph speed limit.

Arrest: Officers on East Main Street pulled over and charged Daniel Fronius, 36, of Weston Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under an operating-a-vehicle-impaired suspension.

Citation: Police responded to a two-car accident at Lisbon Road and South Broad Street, where they cited Jennifer Johnson, 39, of Hilltop Boulevard, Canfield, with failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Oct. 25

Summons: A traffic stop on West Main Street led to a summons charging Rebecca Mozingo, 27, of Kreps Road, North Lima, with driving under suspension.

Arrest: A 17-year-old Boardman boy was taken into custody in the 7300 block of North Palmyra Road after police discovered the teen was wanted on a warrant from that township.

Oct. 26

Summons: Lucas Higginbotham, 29, of West State Street, Salem, received a summons charging him with driving under suspension after having been pulled over on East Main Street.

Oct. 27

Citation: Authorities conducting a traffic stop on Hilltop Boulevard cited William Zupko, 22, of Lucerne Lane, Youngstown, on a charge of driving 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.