One suspect jailed in Warren home break-in
WARREN
Stephen J. Mazzola II, 22 of Rolling Meadows Drive in Howland is being held in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond in the Monday night break-in of a home on Edgehill Avenue that resulted in a man being shot.
Mazzola pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court to aggravated burglary.
Police say Mazzola was one of two men who entered the house at 10:50 p.m., with the second man wearing a ski mask and forcing his way in behind Mazzola.
The victim, who said Mazzola was his friend, got into a scuffle with the masked man, resulting in the victim, 46, being shot in the lower chest.
The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a major injury but is expected to survive.
Mazzola was arrested and booked into the county jail a few hours later.
