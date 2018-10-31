New state law makes ticketing for distracted driving easier
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A new state law now makes it easier for police to ticket drivers in Ohio for distracted driving.
The law that went into effect Monday makes distracted driving a secondary offense. That means police who pull over motorists for a traffic violation could give them an additional ticket if any distracted driving contributed to the offense.
The punishment for a distracted-driving offense is either $100 or a distracted-driving safety course. The fine would be dropped if the driver proves completion of the online safety course.
Texting while driving was already a secondary offense in Ohio, but the new law broadens “distracted” to include any activity that’s not necessary for driving. It can include actions like eating or adjusting the radio.
Proponents say the law will help make Ohio roads safer.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 17, 2017 4:49 p.m.
Ohio lawmakers consider crackdown on distracted driving
- April 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Ohio lawmakers seek to increase penalties for texting while driving
- April 6, 2018 midnight
Awareness, action needed to stop distracted driving; special corridor is in placeSFlb
- April 28, 2017 midnight
Evidence mounts to fortify distracted-driving statute
- April 4, 2018 midnight
ODOT, state patrol team up to tackle distracted driving
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.