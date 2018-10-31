BREAKING: President Trump plans final pre-election stop in Cleveland

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting deer hunter


October 31, 2018 at 10:06a.m.

ASHTABULA (AP)

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a deer hunter last November and for failing to report it.

The (Ashtabula) Star Beacon reports 41-year-old Darrell Shepard also pleaded guilty in northeast Ohio’s Ashtabula County on Monday to having a weapon as a convicted felon and injuring someone while hunting.

Prosecutors say Shepard killed 62-year-old Randy Gozzard, a Florida man hunting with a group that had permission from a property owner in Monroe Township. Shepard was hunting there without permission or a game license.

Sheriff’s deputies found Shepard hiding inside a home three weeks later and seized guns, including the shotgun used to shoot Gozzard.

Shepard attorney Candace Garrett says Shepard is remorseful and that he was shooting at a deer when Gozzard was struck.

