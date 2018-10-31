Mahoning Valley Historical Society looking for volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help staff the Arms Family Museum during the Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. Set against the backdrop of the Arms Family Museum, the exhibit has become a holiday tradition for families through the Valley. Volunteers are needed to help welcome visitors, and assist with activities and events.

The exhibit is open from November 17 through January 6. Volunteer shifts are available during the open hours of Tuesday - Sunday, noon to 4 pm with extended hours until 7 pm on Thursday. We ask that volunteers be able to commit to at least 4 shifts throughout the duration of the exhibit. All volunteers must attend one of two training sessions: Wednesday, November 7 from 4 - 5 pm or Saturday, November 10 from 11 am. - noon. All volunteers will receive vouchers for free admission to the exhibit as a thank you for their time. If you are interested in volunteering, please call 330-743-2589 or email armsmuseum@mahoninghistory.org

