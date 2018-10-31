Mahoning deputies serve up sweets during Operation Safe Halloween

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

YOUNGSTOWN

Everybody got what they wanted Tuesday at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Safe Halloween in the parking lot of the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

The 15 or so deputies had a chance to interact in an unofficial way with the people they serve, especially the kids, while handing out candy, said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The long line of people, estimated at upwards of 1,500, got to see men and women in uniform smiling and laughing and having a good time with their guests.

For the parents and grandparents, it was an opportunity to take the young ones in their families trick-or-treating in a safe environment with safe candy.

And of course, the kids, most of them in costume, scored enough of the sweet stuff to keep them bouncing off walls for days.

Among the displays at the event, arranged by Sgt. Adam Chasko, were the department’s numerous official vehicles, including the Crisis Response Team (SWAT) armored vehicle; the Drone Unit, which drew a lot of interest; and the Breast Cancer Awareness Vehicle.

The SWAT vehicle is used in hostage situations, barricaded individuals and drug raids, said Deputy Jeff Duzzny, assistant SWAT leader.

“We thank the community for its support of the sheriff’s department,” Duzzny said.

One of the kids’ favorites was Deputy Mike Wilson dressed as RoboCop, a costume he made himself.

The parents were appreciative of the event because of the safety it provided for the kids.

“I like it, and it saves me from having to go out trick-or-treating in the neighborhood,” said Candice Jonas of Youngstown.

The event is a way for the sheriff’s department to give back to the community,” said Nick Getsy of Poland, who was standing in line with his fiancee, Jennifer Probst, and her small children, Andi and Lori Probst. “It’s really nice of them to put this on,” she said.

Among those making their way along the candy line was Collette Blenis of Boardman, who brought family members Isla Bowers, under 1, and David Bowers, 2, both in a baby buggy; and Kylene and Annelise Clark.

“Not only is it safer here than trick-or-treating on the street, the candy is safer, too,” said Aida Morales of Youngstown, who attended Operation Safe Halloween with friends and family.

Also, Morales noted, in many cases people are afraid to open their doors to strangers.