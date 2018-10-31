Mahoning County health board sets flu shot clinic for Monday

The Mahoning County District Board of Health will be having flu shot clinics at various locations throughout the county including:

2018 Mahoning County District Board of Health Weekly Flu Shot Clinic Schedule

Monday, November 5

9 M-5 PM

Mahoning County District Board of Health

Main Office

50 Westchester Drive

Youngstown, Ohio 44515

Who should receive a flu shot based on the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations?

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season

People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications:





Children ages 6 months to 2 years old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age

How to obtain a flu shot at a Mahoning County District Board of Health clinic?

Just walk in, no appointment is necessary

We bill insurance - Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed; most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance the flu vaccine is free.

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and will have limited opportunities for children that are uninsured to receive the vaccine free of charge.

Available flu vaccines

Ages 6 months and up - Quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)



