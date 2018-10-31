Jury selection starts in stabbing death case
YOUNGSTOWN
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of Donald Byrd IV.
Byrd, 24, is charged in the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in a Tyrell Avenue apartment.
The stabbing happened in the apartment of Louanne Johnson, 21, who pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of obstruction of justice. She is expected to testify against Byrd.
Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.
