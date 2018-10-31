Jury selection starts in stabbing death case


October 31, 2018 at 10:54a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of Donald Byrd IV.

Byrd, 24, is charged in the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in a Tyrell Avenue apartment.

The stabbing happened in the apartment of Louanne Johnson, 21, who pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of obstruction of justice. She is expected to testify against Byrd.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

