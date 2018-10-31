GM reports strong Q3 earnings
DETROIT
General Motors reported that its strong third-quarter earnings, released this morning, were driven in North America by sales of new trucks and crossover vehicles.
The automaker reported Q3 income of $2.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.2 billion.
The Associated Press reported that GM’s reported per-share earnings of $1.75 far exceeded analysts’ projections of $1.25.
GM’s reported Q3 revenue of $35.8 billion is a 6.4 percent increase over the third quarter of 2017.
The automaker also noted that in North America, an increase in average transaction prices helped the strong results.
GM sold nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year. The automaker reported that average transaction prices rose to Q3 record of more than $36,000.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 25, 2016 9:49 a.m.
GM reports 104 percent increase in 3Q income
- April 29, 2017 12:09 a.m.
GM reports robust 1Q earnings
- October 25, 2016 10:55 p.m.
GM 4Q earnings up 104 percent over last year
- October 26, 2016 12:07 a.m.
GM reports 104 percent increase in earnings
- October 3, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Chevrolet Cruze sales drop 27.4 percent in Q3, GM reports
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.