GM reports strong Q3 earnings

DETROIT

General Motors reported that its strong third-quarter earnings, released this morning, were driven in North America by sales of new trucks and crossover vehicles.

The automaker reported Q3 income of $2.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.2 billion.

The Associated Press reported that GM’s reported per-share earnings of $1.75 far exceeded analysts’ projections of $1.25.

GM’s reported Q3 revenue of $35.8 billion is a 6.4 percent increase over the third quarter of 2017.

The automaker also noted that in North America, an increase in average transaction prices helped the strong results.

GM sold nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year. The automaker reported that average transaction prices rose to Q3 record of more than $36,000.