GM reports strong Q3 earnings


October 31, 2018 at 10:28a.m.

DETROIT

General Motors reported that its strong third-quarter earnings, released this morning, were driven in North America by sales of new trucks and crossover vehicles.

The automaker reported Q3 income of $2.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.2 billion.

The Associated Press reported that GM’s reported per-share earnings of $1.75 far exceeded analysts’ projections of $1.25.

GM’s reported Q3 revenue of $35.8 billion is a 6.4 percent increase over the third quarter of 2017.

The automaker also noted that in North America, an increase in average transaction prices helped the strong results.

GM sold nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year. The automaker reported that average transaction prices rose to Q3 record of more than $36,000.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900