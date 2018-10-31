Federal appeals court rules in favor of Ohio voting-rights groups
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered Ohio to allow voters who had been “purged” for not voting over a six-year period to participate in this year’s election.
A divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel granted an emergency motion sought by voting-rights groups. The ruling overturned in part an Oct. 10 ruling by a federal judge that said voters haven’t been illegally purged from Ohio’s rolls.
The case grew from an earlier U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Ohio’s practice.
The 6th circuit panel found there wasn’t an emergency need to block further “purges,” and that it could consider that part of the appeal later.
Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said earlier no more voters would be removed before the Nov. 6 election.
