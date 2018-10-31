Extrudex execs plead not guilty in worker's death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two former Extrudex Aluminum executives pleaded not guilty to covering up the death of one worker caused by unsafe machinery in 2012.

Brian K. Carder, 62, of Stow, who was the North Jackson plant’s then-general manager, and Paul Love, 57, of Lake Milton, who was its safety coordinator, each face three counts involving obstructing or conspiring to obstruct justice and investigative proceedings.

Love also faces a falsification count involving lying to investigators about the machinery.

A federal grand jury indicted both men last week, and they appeared for arraignment Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court.

