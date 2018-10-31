LIBERTY

The annual E.J. Blott Elementary Kids Holiday Project is underway.

The project provides gifts for needy elementary school students in the township.

About 75 students in the district have already been selected for this year’s program.

People can pick up a tag that will have a student’s desired gift listed, then buy the item and drop it off at the Church Hill United Methodist Church at 189 Churchill Hubbard Road.

Starting Nov. 10, there will be tags set up on community trees at the following businesses: the Liberty Public Library and the township administration building, both on Churchill Hubbard Road; Denny’s on Belmont Avenue, Great Clips at Liberty Plaza, the Church Hill United Methodist Church; the Jewish Community Center on Gypsy Lane and the Temple El Emeth on Logan Way.

The toys, games and books for the children can be dropped off at the Church Hill United Methodist church during the following dates and times: Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 12 to 2 p.m.

On Dec. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m., all gifts will be wrapped and organized for the families.

The families will pick up the gifts on Dec. 11.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the church at 330-759-0118.