Drug raid conducted

STRUTHERS

The Mahoning County Drug Task force alongside the Struthers Police Department conducted a drug raid Tuesday morning at 234 Poland Ave.

Larry McLaughlin, commander of the task force’s drug unit, said the raid resulted from a four-month investigation into the trafficking of prescription drugs that began when neighbors complained about activity at the residence.

Four individuals were arrested. Two face charges of heroin and dangerous drug possession. McLaughlin said they will likely also be charged with drug trafficking. One individual had an active warrant from Boardman and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and the other had an active warrant out in Liberty.

Guilty plea entered

WARREN

Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 27 criminal charges –12 rapes, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of felonious assault and three of aggravated burglary.

He will be sentenced Nov. 20. His plea agreement calls for him to get 35 years in prison, though Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, who accepted his plea, does not have to honor the agreement.

Officials said Stella raped two females in Trumbull County on Oct. 4 and Oct. 7, 2017, one of them a juvenile.

Stella also has 13 other charges pending in Mahoning County, 10 of rape and three of kidnapping. All the charges in both counties allege Stella used a gun while committing the crimes. He’s accused of kidnapping and raping a woman Oct. 8, 2017, in Youngstown.

