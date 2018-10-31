Cops find cocaine, cash
YOUNGSTOWN
Police serving a search warrant about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday investigating drug activity at a 1623 Forestview Drive home found five bags of crack cocaine, three bags of marijuana, a digital scale and just over $800 in cash.
Arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine was the man who listed the home as his address, Ricardo Clark, 36.
Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a crack pipe on him was Wendell Perry, 58, of Fairfax Avenue.
