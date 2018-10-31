Child-porn charges

LISBON

FBI agents aided by the Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigation arrested a man on child-pornography charges.

David Gruden, 34, was taken into custody by members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force on a charge of solicitation and advertising for child pornography.

A warrant was served at his West Washington Street home capping off a nine-month investigation, according the FBI. Gruden is accused of soliciting and enticing children to perform acts of pornography and for men to have sex with them on film. He was arraigned Monday in federal court in Youngstown.

Man flees from police

BOARDMAN

A township man on parole tried to escape police with his child after assaulting his girlfriend, according to police reports.

The victim notified police that Justin Bennett, 35, shoved her and was pacing around the apartment on Meadow Lane holding a butcher knife and yelling at her.

When police arrived, Bennett ran out a side door holding his child. At gunpoint, police ordered him to pass the child to the victim.

He complied and was arrested. In addition to the parole violation, he faces an additional charge of domestic violence.

Guilty plea entered

YOUNGSTOWN

One of three men charged with wounding a man in March in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Ravnell, 30, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to reduced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm at a liquor-permit premises.

Ravnell, along with Carl Fleeton, 20, and Lavell Collins, also 20, were all charged with felonious assault for the wounding of the man, who police said was shot in the parking lot after a fight inside the bar moved outside.

Ravnell will be sentenced after the other two cases are completed.

Assault charges

BOARDMAN

A township man was arrested after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and kicked down the door she had locked herself behind.

According to reports, the victim told police an argument with Raymond Nagle, 36, turned violent when he choked her and pinned her to the floor to keep her from leaving. He then kicked in the bathroom door she had locked.

When she ran out of the house, Nagle pulled the victim down by the hair and bashed her face into the pavement, according to the police report.

Police observed bruising and scrapes on the victim’s face, neck, shins and knees.

Nagle was arrested on charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Warren man shot

WARREN

A 46-year-old man who lives on Edgehill Avenue Southeast was shot in the lower chest at his home at 10:50 p.m. Monday by a man wearing a ski mask who entered the house.

Police said the victim suffered a “major injury,” but his condition is not known.

The victim said he knew the first man who came through the door. He and the second man were in a scuffle when he was shot.

The two men ran from the scene and drove away in a Chevrolet Impala, the victim told police. The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Road closure

NEWTON FALLS

Salt Springs Road, just east of Newton Falls Tomlinson Road, will be closed Monday through Nov. 30 for culvert replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The recommended detour route is as follows: north on Palmyra Road, west on Newton Falls Bailey Road and south on state Route 534.

Scavenger hunt

BOARDMAN

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has teamed up with Simon Roofing to have an iSpy Nature Scavenger Hunt for Success After 6 students and their families.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

The Success After 6 families will be given iSpy Scavenger Hunt lists and will head out into Boardman Park to take photos of all the items. Prizes will be awarded. The main meeting area is at Masters Pavilion.

Candlelight vigil

WARREN

The Help Network of Northeast Ohio will host the 20th annual candlelight vigil in remembrance of loved ones who died by suicide at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Warren Reach Center, 2609 Weir Road. For information, call 1-800-427-3606 or 330-747-2696.

Adoption Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court and Mahoning County Children Services will host the fifth annual Adoption Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday at the county courthouse rotunda, 120 Market St. Participants will witness two child adoption finalizations, East High School’s junior ROTC color guard and adoptable pets from Angels for Animals.