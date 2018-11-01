Brookfield officials, residents still objecting to start of Highland injection well

BROOKFIELD

The day that the state permitted a company to operate its injection well in Brookfield Township is a “day we were hoping would never happen,” said Brookfield Trustee Dan Suttles.

“There is a residential community a stone’s throw to where they are injecting this poison,” he said.

Highland Field Services notified the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Oct. 15 that it’s ready to commence injection operations at its No. 5 well.

The site of Highland’s five injection wells is off state Route 7, to the north and west of Wyngate Manor. It is just north of the fire station and just south of Merwin Chase Road. None of the five wells are operating yet.

Richard Simmers, the ODNR chief of the Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management, responded Oct. 22 with an order that outlined 15 directives the company must follow to operate its No. 5 well, including having a cut-off switch that doesn’t allow the injection well to exceed 1,750 psi (pressure per square inch). The company is required to continuously monitor the structure to check for leaks, and shut down if any are detected.

