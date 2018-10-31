Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Wayne and Mary Mittwede, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 29.
Debra Depp and Ray B. Abercrombie, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 29.
Jacob and Brittany Gebhart, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 29.
Randolph Jr. and Amanda Dotson, Campbell, girl, Oct. 29.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Destiny Cobb and Charles Harmon, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 26.
Hailey Ziglear and Sheldon Cross, Hubbard, boy, Oct. 28.
