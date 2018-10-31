Births


October 31, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Wayne and Mary Mittwede, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 29.

Debra Depp and Ray B. Abercrombie, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 29.

Jacob and Brittany Gebhart, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 29.

Randolph Jr. and Amanda Dotson, Campbell, girl, Oct. 29.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Destiny Cobb and Charles Harmon, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 26.

Hailey Ziglear and Sheldon Cross, Hubbard, boy, Oct. 28.

