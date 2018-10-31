Agenda Thursday

Girard Chamber of Commerce, 6 to 8 p.m., meeting/mixer Amen Corner, 20 W. Main St.

Jackson school board, 6:30 p.m., special meeting to discuss the possible construction of an auxiliary gym, high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Jackson Township trustees, 7 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 3 p.m., work session to review the Imperial Communities sanitary sewer meter manhole project and review water and sewer regulations rates and changes, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioner’s hearing room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Youngstown Community School Finance Committee, 8 a.m., YCS, 50 Essex St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.