ACCUSED

Below is a list of the 12 living former clergy who served the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown and have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, including their known parish affiliations, schools and organizations.

Robert Burns

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Paul Church, North Canton

St. Aquinas High School faculty

Diocesan Regional Board of Education for Trumbull and Ashtabula counties

St. Rose Church, Girard

Burns reportedly served in the Youngstown diocese from 1975 to 1981 when he was removed from ministry after a sexual-abuse complaint involving a young boy, according to filings in a 2002 lawsuit filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

In 1996, a New Hampshire court sentenced Burns to prison for luring and molesting two boys.

Thomas Crum

St. Columba Cathedral

Cardinal Mooney High School

St. James Church, Warren

St. John the Baptist Church, Campbell

St. Christine Church, Youngstown

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Youngstown

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman

Immaculate Conception Church, Ravenna

Our Lady of Peace Church in Canton

Crum served in the diocese from 1975 to 2009 and was defrocked in 2010 after admitting to having sex with a student while teaching at Cardinal Mooney High School between 1975 and 1976.

The Rev. Anthony Michael Esposito

St. Aloysius Church, East Liverpool

St. Rose Church, Girard

YU Newman Club

Newman Apostolate

Columbiana Deanery of Priests

Richard Evritt

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Paul, Salem

Holy Family, Poland

Deacon Ernest Formichelli

Ordained in 2008 as a permanent deacon

St. Christine School

Cardinal Mooney High School deacon

Formichelli reportedly taught at the above schools between 1971 and 2013. In 2013, the Ohio Board of Education revoked Formichelli’s teaching license after two people came forward with abuse complaints.

Father John Hammer

Church of St. Mary in Alma, Mich.

Mount St. Joseph Church in St. Louis, Mich.

St. Louis Parish in Louisville in Stark County

St. Aloysius Parish in East Liverpool in Columbiana County

Hammer was removed from ministry after an abuse complaint surfaced in 2002, after he was transferred from the Youngstown diocese to the Diocese of Saginaw, Mich. The complainant claimed he was abused by Hammer while Hammer was serving at the St. Louis Parish. Hammer was removed from the Youngstown diocese in 1985 after abuse allegations arose during his time at St. Aloysius Parish. The Michigan diocese has also named Hammer as an abusive priest.

Monsignor Robert E. Reidy

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Mary’s Church, Conneaut

St. Nicholas Church in Struthers

St. Peter Church, Canton

Navy chaplain for 26 years.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Niles.

Two Austintown brothers sued Reidy and the diocese in 2002, alleging Reidy repeatedly abused them during a three-year span in the 1960s and the diocese failed to report it to authorities. Reidy retired from the diocese in 2002.

Louis Santucci

St. Columba

St. James Church, Warren

St. Stephen, Niles

Theology faculty of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville

St. Joseph Parish, Suffield

Regina High School, Cincinnati

St. Barbara Parish, Massillon

St. Patrick Church, Kent

St. Catherine Church, Lake Milton

The Rev. William B. Smaltz

Attended St. Rose School, Girard; Immaculate Conception and St. Ann schools, Youngstown; Ursuline High School, Youngstown; St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.; St. Mary’s Seminary, Cleveland

St. Mary Church, Massillon

St. Edward Church, Youngstown

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Austintown

St. Mary Home for the Aged

Walsh College, Canton

St. Anthony Parish, Canton

Westwood Rehabilitation Center, Boardman

John Warner

St. Patrick Church, Kent

St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, chaplain

Walsh College, chaplain

Stark County coordinator for pre-marriage seminar program

St. Peter Parish, Canton

St. Mary, Warren

St. Edward Parish, Youngstown

St. Juan of A.C. Church, Canton

St. Vincent DePaul Church, Vienna

Sts. Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton

Warner, who moved to the Youngstown area in 1959, resigned in 2011 after allegations of his sexual misconduct with a minor more than 30 years prior.

Bernard (Gerald) Dupont

Order of preachers

St. Dominic Church

Dupont, who assumed the new name Bernard – as clergy who join religious orders may do, according to the diocese – was serving in the Youngstown diocese when an abuse allegation was made, according to the diocese.

Robert Castelucci

St. Rosalia, Greenfield, Pa

St. Joseph, Coraopolis, Pa

St. Martha, Groveton, Pa.

St. Patrick, Canonsburg, Pa

St. Mary Mt. Carmel, Braddock, Pa.

St. Lawrence, Hillsville, Pa

Castelucci was named in the recent Pennsylvania grand jury report on widespread sex abuse in the Catholic church. He allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with several minors throughout his active ministry in the Pittsburgh diocese from 1964 to 1994. He withdrew from active ministry in 2002, after years of self-imposed or administrative leave. He is one living former clergy member who did not serve in the Youngstown diocese, but resided within its limits.

OTHERS

Below is a list of 22 deceased former Catholic clergy and nonclergy who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor while serving in the Youngstown diocese or living within its limits. Nine of them are diocesan priests who died before sexual-abuse allegations surfaced. The list includes the priests’ known parish affiliations, schools and organizations.

BROTHER STEPHEN BAKER

St. Michael’s Church, Windham

JFK High School, Warren

St. Francis Friary, Warren

Baker, a member of the Third Order Regular Franciscan Friars, taught at JFK High School in Warren from 1986 to 1991. The Youngstown Diocese reportedly reached a $900,000 settlement with Baker’s 28 alleged victims in 2016. A Pennsylvania grand jury report alleges Baker abused more than 100 children during his time as a coach at a Catholic high school in Johnstown, Pa. Baker killed himself in 2013 shortly after his sexual-abuse allegations were reported.

Anthony Cipola

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

Cipola, a Warren resident, reportedly became a priest in 1972, and six years later was charged with, but not convicted of, molesting a young boy. He was defrocked in 2002, after a case for his removal went to the Vatican’s highest court, which upheld his ban. In 2016, he died of a heart attack, causing his car to crash in Warren.

The Rev. Robert Hill

St. Stephen Parish, Niles

Ursuline High School faculty

Central Catholic High School faculty

St. Mary Parish, Massillon

St. Joseph Parish, Massillon

St. Mary Rectory, Massillon

Diocesan school board, dean of Ashtabula County

Assumption Parish, Geneva

In 1991, Hill was sentenced to two years in prison for paying a teenage boy for sex.

Joseph Bennett

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Charles Church, Boardman

Immaculate Conception Church, Youngstown

Mount Carmel, Ashtabula

St. Aloysius Church, East Liverpool

St. Nicholas Church, Struthers

St. Joseph, Canton

St. James Church

Regina Coeli, Alliance

St. Stephen Church, Niles

Sacred Heart of Mary Rectory, Harrisburg, Pa.

St. Andrew Parish, Kingsville

Assumption Parish, Geneva

John P. Cunningham

Ursuline High instructor

St. Rose, Girard

Lowellville Holy Rosary Church

St. Joseph Church, Alliance

Regina Coeli Parish, Alliance

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Paul’s, Salem

St. Paul, Canton

St. Aloysius Church, East Liverpool

Our Lady of Lourdes, East Palestine

St. Christine

St. Phillip and James Parish, Canal Fulton

St. Stephen Church, Niles

Gerald Curran

Chaplain Particular council of Youngstown

St. Vincent de Paul Society

St. Joseph Church, Suffield

Joseph Galganski

St. Mary’s, Warren

St. Columba Cathedral

St. Catherion Mission, Lake Milton

St. Mary Home for the Aged

St. Catherine Parish, Lake Milton

St. Joseph Church, Suffield

The Rev. James Fondriest

St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown

St. Paul Parish, Salem

Immaculate Conception Church, Ravenna

St. Joseph Church, Alliance

St. Joseph Church, Ashtabula

St. Anthony Church, Canton

St. Joseph Church, Mantua

Henry Gallagher

Immaculate Conception Church

St. Ann

St. Joseph Church

John Gallagher

St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown

St. Edward Church

Saint Barbara Church, Massillon

St. Patricks

Holy Family Church, Poland

The Rev. Paul Gubser

St. Patrick Church, Youngstown

Christ Our King, Warren

Immaculate Conception Parish, Ravenna

St. Paul Parish, Canton

Central Catholic High School faculty member

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, McDonald

St. Peter, Canton

St. John Church, Salineville

The Rev. Thomas Kelly

St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown

St. Ambrose Church, Garrettsville

Mother of Sorrows Church, Ashtabula

St. Brendan Parish, Youngstown

St. Christine Church, Youngstown

John Lyons

St. Anne’s

St. Aloysius Church, East Liverpool

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Wickcliffe

Immaculate Conception Church, Wellsville

Our Lady of Perpetual Church, McDonald

St. Joseph Parish, Austintown

The Rev. Ronald Oser

Assumption of Blessed Virgin Parish, Geneva

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Youngstown

St. Nicholas Church, Struthers

St. Luke Parish, Youngstown

St. Patrick’s Church, Youngstown

Regina Coeli Church, Alliance

St. Jude Parish, Columbiana

Christ Our King, Warren

St. John the Baptist, Canton

St. Paul Church, North Canton

Diocesan religious board of education president

John Parillo

St. Joseph Church, Canton

Cardinal Mooney High School

Central Catholic

St. Mary Parish, Massillon

The Rev. Robert Sabatino

St. Patrick Church, Hubbard

Cardinal Mooney High School faculty

St. Charles, Youngstown

Ursuline High School principal

St. Joseph Parish, Maximo

Immaculate Conception Parish, Ravenna

The Rev. john Schmidt

St. Barbara Church, Massillon

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Ashtabula

Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown

St. Patrick Church, Youngstown

Our Lady of Peace, Canton

St. Joseph Parish, Massillon

St. George Parish, Lisbon

St. Ann Church, Sebring

The Rev. Francis Zapitelli

St. Rose Church, Girard

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Geneva

John Ryan

James Hennessey Donald Marrokal

Congregation of clerics regular of the divine providence.

Giles Nealan

Order of St. Benedict

Sources: Dioceses of Youngstown and Saginaw, Mich., Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Vindicator archives