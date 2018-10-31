Y'town diocese releases names of accused priests, bishop apologizes

YOUNGSTOWN

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown apologized and asked for forgiveness from the victims of priests and others who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

“I am very sorry that the church has failed to act aggressively to eliminate this evil,” the Most Rev. George Murry said in a statement after a Tuesday media briefing. “I humbly ask for forgiveness from the victims and their families for the grave mistakes that the church has made.”

The names of 34 people connected to the diocese were released.

Of the 551 diocesan priests and 475 priests belonging to a certain religious order who have served in the diocese since 1943, 31 have substantiated child sex-abuse allegations against them – about 3 percent, Bishop Murry said. On average, about 4 percent of priests nationwide have sexually abused a minor, he added.

“We have to do something to ensure, always, that children are protected,” he said. “Our promise to our people is that this doesn’t happen again. We’re putting this list out to clear the debt and be open and honest.”

The list did not include the priests’ parish affiliations or assignments, or their years in active ministry. The diocese expects to release that information late Friday. But a review of Vindicator archives Tuesday produced several parish assignment and transfer records for most of the clergy named.

