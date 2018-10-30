Youngstown finances: Deficit free in 2018, deep cuts next year

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s general fund is on pace to finish the year without a deficit, but deep cuts are expected for 2019.

Through the first nine months of the year, the city has spent about 72 percent of its $33.1 million general-fund budget, according to a report given tonight by Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, at a city council finance committee meeting.

“We’re living within our means,” Miasek said. “We expect 2018 is going to come in on budget. We need to do a better job next year given that the budget is going to be a whole lot tighter. We need to make tough decisions.”

But as he begins to build the city’s 2019 budget – which doesn’t have to be approved by city council until March 31 – Miasek said, “It’s not easy. Most likely there will be significant cuts to the budget.”

