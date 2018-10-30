Teacher’s trial begins

WARREN

Testimony began Monday in the trial of Eric R. Kline, 26, of Ridgeway Place in Newton Falls, a Warren G. Harding High School special-education teacher charged with felony sexual battery of a 16-year-old Harding student.

Sexual battery is when someone coerces another person to submit to sexual conduct.

The school district placed Kline on paid administrative leave in mid-March because of the allegation. School officials contacted the police department in March after learning of the allegation.

3rd person arrested in triple homicide

DETROIT

Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a triple homicide earlier this month in New Castle, Pa. U.S. Marshals on Monday arrested Anthony L. Cooper Jr., 19, in Detroit, said New Castle police Chief Robert Salem.

Cooper is charged with eight felony counts, including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide and carrying an unlicensed firearm in the Oct. 16 shooting deaths of Amariah Emery, 10, as well as the girl’s mother Nichole Pumphrey, 31, and another man, Lawrence Cannon, also 31.

Another suspect, Steven Procopio, 19, was arrested not long after the shooting. His housemate Jody Hammer, 41, also was arrested, accused of helping Cooper flee the state after the shooting. Both remain in the Lawrence County jail.

No arrests in fire

NEWTON FALLS

No one was injured in a Newton Township house fire that started out as “flashing” and exploding wires. A man at 3644 state Route 534 near the Mahoning County line called 911 at 6:06 a.m. Monday.

“I was just getting ready for work, and the wires coming into my house all started flashing and exploding and catching on fire,” the man said.

His power had gone out. He told a dispatcher he had gone outside and could not see any fire. But by 6:22 a.m., the Newton Joint Fire District reported seeing flames on the exterior.

Firefighters asked for additional departments to assist, and four came. No damage estimate was available, but a fire restoration company was called.

