Stove cause of East Side fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a fire in a stove about 3:05 p.m. Monday at a 1477 Woodcrest Ave. home on the East Side caused $4,000 in damage.
Crews who arrived disconnected the burning stove from the gas line and were able quickly to put the fire out, but there was heavy smoke damage, reports said.
Investigators are still trying to find out how the stove caught fire.
