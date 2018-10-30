smartphones Newcomer Red rests hope on innovative technology

Hydrogen One launches this week

By ANICK JESDANUN

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple and Samsung?

One such smartphone comes out this week from Red, a company with roots in digital cameras for movie productions.

The new Hydrogen One has a holographic screen that produces 3D visuals without needing special glasses. It is launching with two major movies converted to this format and allows users to create and share their own videos shot with the phone.

Red’s goals are modest – about 16 million units a year, based on Red’s stated target of 0.5 percent of Samsung’s sales.

But Red will need customers beyond the tech elite and camera buffs; it’ll need their friends and friends of their friends.

It doesn’t help that the Hydrogen One carries a hefty $1,295 price tag.

“The Red Hydrogen One stands little chance of upsetting the smartphone status quo,” said Geoff Blaber, a research analyst at CCS Insight.

Chipping away at Apple’s and Samsung’s dominance is much harder than it used to be because phone innovation isn’t so much about hardware any more, Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. What matters more, she said, is the software and artificial intelligence behind it.

Consider Apple’s new iPhones. Sure, the new XR and XS models all have decent screens, battery life and cameras. But Apple has also been emphasizing software-based features such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and automation using the Siri digital assistant. Or take Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9. Signature features include the use of AI to automatically fine-tune images.

While the Hydrogen One’s screen is different, Milanesi said, it’s not necessarily something the mass market will gravitate to.

Red founder Jim Jannard said his phone is about making waves in a sea of smartphone sameness.

“We don’t buy the same make, model or color of car that our next-door neighbor has,” he said. “It’s important to keep this industry pushing along ... and give people some new choice. What we’ve done is pretty nuts.”

The phone starts selling Friday through AT&T and Verizon in the U.S.

Red calls the screen technology 4V, for four view, which is another way of saying it’s doubling what twin-lens 3D cameras produce by adding depth data to each image. There’s a special material under the screen that lets 4V photos and video appear to the viewer in 3D. Images that aren’t shot or converted to this format will look the same as they do on any other screen. Attempts to photograph a 4V screen will also produce images that don’t look any different.

The Hydrogen One also has twin lenses in the back to capture 4V photos and video. Trouble is, people you share them with will get a normal image unless they also have a Hydrogen One.