Sen. O'Brien says Ashtabula O'Brien riding on good name of Trumbull O'Briens

WARREN

State Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta says he thinks post cards being mailed to voters this week by Atty. Casey O’Brien in his bid to be elected judge of the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals are deceptive.

Casey O’Brien of Jefferson is running for appeals court judge against Mary Jane Trapp of Novelty, Geauga County. The 11th District hears appeals of common pleas and municipal court decisions in five counties — Trumbull, Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage and Lake.

Casey O’Brien’s postcard says, “Elect O’Brien Court of Appeals A Name you Know and Trust.” O’Brien’s first name does not appear on the postcard.

The only way to determine the candidates’ first name is to track it down using the return address on the post card — Lenox New Lyme Road in Jefferson, Ashtabula County, which is Casey O’Brien’s address.

A call to Casey O’Brien’s law offices in Chardon and Orwell were not returned Monday.

Sean O’Brien, D-32nd, says someone recently whether asked him if he is running for judge of the 11th District Court of Appeals, apparently because of Casey O’Brien’s campaign materials. He is not.

The other well-known Trumbull County official with the last name O’Brien is Michael O’Brien of Warren, former Warren mayor and former Trumbull County commissioner, D-64th, who is running Nov. 6 for re-election to state representative for the 64th District.

Sean O’Brien says he thinks Case O’Brien is leaving his first name off of the postcard to “use the good names” of himself and Michael O’Brien to get votes. “I believe it is deceptive,” Sean O’Brien said. But he has not filed an election complaint.

Trapp served as 11th District Court of Appeals judge from 2007 to 2013. Casey O’Brien’s web site says he has appeared as a lawyer “in almost every court in the 11th district.”