Plea today in bar shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN

One of three men charged with wounding a man in March in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Ravnell, 30, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to reduced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm at a liquor permit premises.

Ravnell, along with Carl Fleeton, 20, and Lavell Collins, also 20, were all charged with felonious assault for the wounding of the man, who police said was shot in the parking lot after a fight inside the bar moved outside.

Ravnell will be sentenced after the other two cases are completed.