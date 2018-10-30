Pilot Mahoning Mobile Pantry starts Thursday at Gutknecht Towers

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, in partnership with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, is initiating a pilot Community Mobile Pantry program to provide food for distribution directly to residents in need.

The first distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Gutknecht Towers, 110 E. Wood St.

“We know that people who live with hunger daily usually face many more life challenges. Bringing relief to these neighborhoods may deliver not just food, but also help and hope,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Mike Iberis.

“The Mobile Pantry pilot will enable our public safety professionals to provide immediate relief to some of our residents, and address a lack of resources that often leads to a perpetuation of the cycle of crime,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.