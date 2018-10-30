Pence discusses changing birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says potentially changing birthright citizenship is part of the Trump administration's broad look at U.S. laws that draw people into the country illegally.

Pence said today the administration is looking at action that would revise birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment. The amendment's Citizenship Clause says all people born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States.

Pence says the Supreme Court has never ruled on whether the language in the amendment applies specifically to people in the country illegally.

In a Politico interview, Pence denied that President Donald Trump's current talk about immigration is a scare tactic to rally Republican support in the midterms.

Trump tells "Axios on HBO" he wants to end birthright citizenship for babies born to noncitizens and immigrants not authorized to be in the U.S.