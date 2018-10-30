Parolee tries to escape with child after alleged assault
BOARDMAN
A Boardman man on parole tried to escape police with his child after assaulting his girlfriend, according to police reports.
The victim notified police that Justin Bennet, 35, shoved her and was pacing around the apartment on Meadow Lane holding a butcher knife and yelling at her.
When police arrived, Bennett exited a side door holding his child. At gunpoint, police ordered him to pass the child to the victim.
He complied and was arrested under an Adult Parole order of apprehension and additionally charged with felony domestic violence. He was held without bond pending his court date this morning.
