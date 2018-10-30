UPDATE | Murry: 34 on Y'town sex abuse list

YOUNGSTOWN

Catholic leaders today released a list of names of 34 priests connected to the Youngstown diocese priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The Most Rev. George Murry, the Youngstown diocese bishop, told media during a news conference today that the diocese regrets that what amounts to 3 percent of priests who acted "inappropriately."

Murry said this morning it is important for the diocese to acknowledge and apologize to victims of sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

"We have to do something to ensure, always, that children are protected," Bishop Murry said.

"Our promise to our people is that this doesn't happen again. We're putting this list out to clear the debt and be open and honest," Bishop Murry said.

He added that so far 76 credible victims have come forward in the local version of the sex scandal that has rocked the Catholic church worldwide.

On Monday, Diocese spokesman Monsignor John Zuraw told The Vindicator the list includes names of both living former priests and deceased priests. None of the named, living priests are still in the ministry, and those involved in the most recent allegations have been removed “for a number of years,” he said.

“All those names have been reported to the civil authorities,” Monsignor Zuraw said Monday. “There’s no name that has not been reported – living or deceased.”

Here is the list provided by the diocese:

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made:

Robert Burns

Thomas Crum

Anthony Esposito

Richard Evritt

James Fondriest (deceased)

Ernest Formichelli (permanent deacon)

Paul Gubser (deceased)

John Hammer

Robert Hill (deceased)

Thomas Kelly (deceased)

Donald Oser (deceased)

Robert Reidy

John Ryan (deceased)

Robert Sabatino (deceased)

Louis Santucci

John Schmidt (deceased)

William Smaltz

John Warner

Francis Zapitelli (deceased)

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made after the accused was deceased:

Joseph Bennett

John P. Cunningham

Gerald Curran

Joseph Galganski

Henry Gallagher

John Gallagher

James Hennessey

John Lyons

John Parillo

Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while serving in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Gerald Dupont, OP

Donald Marrokal, CR (deceased)

Giles Nealen, OSB (deceased)

Clergy from other Dioceses against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made and who have subsequently reside in the territory of the Diocese of Youngstown.

Robert Castelucci (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

Anthony Cipola (Diocese of Pittsburgh, deceased)

Non-Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while employed in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Stephen Baker, TOR (deceased)