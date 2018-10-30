Man shot in chest on Edgehill SE in Warren

WARREN

A man, 46, who lives on Edgehill Avenue Southeast was shot in the lower chest at his home at 10:50 p.m. Monday by a man wearing a ski mask who entered the house.

Police said the victim suffered a "major injury," but his condition is not known.

The victim said he knew the first man who came through the door. He and the second man were in a scuffle when he was shot.

The two men ran from the scene and drove away in a Chevy Impala, the victim told police. The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.