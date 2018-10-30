Man shot in chest on Edgehill SE in Warren
WARREN
A man, 46, who lives on Edgehill Avenue Southeast was shot in the lower chest at his home at 10:50 p.m. Monday by a man wearing a ski mask who entered the house.
Police said the victim suffered a "major injury," but his condition is not known.
The victim said he knew the first man who came through the door. He and the second man were in a scuffle when he was shot.
The two men ran from the scene and drove away in a Chevy Impala, the victim told police. The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 11, 2018 11:57 a.m.
Man hospitalized after Wednesday night Warren shooting
- October 7, 2016 midnight
Woman hides gunshot wound; man shot and stabbed
- April 26, 2017 10:13 a.m.
UPDATE | Warren police say Tuesday homicide victim was from Youngstown
- January 2, 2018 midnight
Niles man says he was stabbed in the chest after trying to help couple whose car was in ditch
- February 26, 2018 midnight
The victim, Martell Williams, was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.