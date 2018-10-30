Man pleads not guilty to DUI, endangering

WARREN

Craig A. Hunt, 25, of Clermont Avenue Northeast pleaded not guilty to drunken driving and child endangering after crashing his car with his child, 2, in the car and admitting to drinking “12 beers.” Bond of $2,500 was set.

A police report says Hunt’s blood-alcohol level was 0.231, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08. Hunt was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court. Police also cited him for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

A police officer said he observed Hunt and an off-duty Mahoning County deputy sheriff standing near Hunt’s car when the officer arrived on Berkshire Drive Southeast at 5:41 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy advised he had been following Hunt’s vehicle and saw it cause an accident at North Road and East Market Street, then leave the scene.

Hunt’s vehicle had heavy front-end damage, and the air bags had deployed. There was a child’s car seat in the back seat of Hunt’s car.

The deputy advised the Warren officer that when Hunt’s vehicle came to a stop, Hunt had his daughter get out of the car and a neighbor took her. The police report says the child was not injured, and her grandmother was contacted to take her.

Facing weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a 9 mm handgun on a man walking in the street early Sunday just minutes after gunfire was reported in the South Side area.

Quintez Stokes, 20, of Hilton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges. He was arraigned Monday afternoon in municipal court.

Reports said Stokes was one of three men spotted by officers about 2 a.m. in the first block of East Avondale Avenue, just minutes after sensors recorded gunfire in the area.

The three were patted down by police, and they found the gun on Stokes with an extended magazine, reports said.

One of the men ran away and managed to escape, reports said.

Reports said Stokes was holding the gun. He said he found it on a set of nearby railroad tracks. He told police he needed the gun because his uncle was recently killed, reports said.

The other man was issued a warning for walking in the road and released.

Stolen credit cards used

BOARDMAN

Credit cards stolen in an armed robbery in Austintown were used at the Walmart store on Doral Drive on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.

The suspects, both black males in their 20s, were seen on surveillance purchasing items totaling $222.26. The cards they used were associated with an armed robbery that took place an hour before. Walmart provided police photographs of the suspects and a copy of the receipt for the transaction.

2 rob Dollar General

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two armed men Saturday stole $1,500 cash from the Dollar General store, 1504 Oak St. Police were called to the East Side store about 12:10 p.m., where reports said the men, both with guns, got the cash register and forced an employee to open a safe. Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

TMHA meeting set

WARREN

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority will take place at noon today at the administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE.

Dr. Ray’s show canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. Ray’s Amazing Sideshow of Science, the Halloween edition, originally set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Youngstown State University’s Cushwa Hall, has been canceled.

Cars parked at Harding damaged; items stolen

WARREN

Two vehicles were damaged and items from inside one of the cars stolen Saturday in the parking lot of Warren G. Harding High School.

The owners said they left their cars there to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and found the damage when they returned.

Stolen were a backpack and iPad. The car with items stolen had multiple broken windows. A large rock was found nearby.

Assaulted at home

WARREN

A woman living on Central Parkway reported that a male forced his way into her home at 6 a.m. Saturday while she was taking a shower, assaulted her son, 17, and took his wallet, containing $300.

The boy was not injured.

The woman said a male had pulled into the neighbor’s driveway the night before and stood outside of his car. She confronted him and he left the area. She thinks it is the same male who assaulted her son Saturday.

Man struck by car

WARREN

Kenneth P. McGrath, 65, of Parkwood Drive Northwest suffered serious injuries to his head and limbs after being struck by a car on Parkman Road at Parkwood Drive at 7:54 p.m. Sunday. He was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The car’s driver, a 19-yeaer-old male, also of Parkwood Drive Northwest, suffered no apparent injuries, and his vehicle had only minor damage.

The driver was traveling north on Parkman and turned onto Parkwood when the accident took place, a Warren police report says.

The driver told police he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late. He said he stopped his car and approached the pedestrian to apologize. No charges have been filed.

SSLqCocktail’ thrown at house, which catches fire

WARREN

A resident of 163 Forest St. Northwest told Warren police someone tried to kill him by throwing something on fire into his house.

The man said he was awake when he heard someone throw a “cocktail” through his bathroom window, then heard something get thrown through the living room window causing a “bang.” Then the fire started, the man said.

The Warren Fire Department has ruled the 6:02 a.m. fire an arson.

The most serious damage was to a second-floor bedroom, but the damage was not severe because firefighters extinguished it quickly, fire Chief Ken Nussle said.

Official completes FEMA training

YOUNGSTOWN

Dennis O’Hara, director, Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency, recently completed four one-week, specialized FEMA training courses at the agency’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy in Emmitsburg, Md.

The academy “reinforces the qualities needed to manage emergency-management programs, provides relevant management theories and concepts and use appropriate case studies,” according to a release from the county Board of Commissioners.

Students learn skills such as program management and oversight, effective communication, integrated collaboration and strategic thinking. Students also must complete an academy paper one month before the final course.

For information on FEMA training, visit training.fema.gov/empp.