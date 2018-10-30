Man accused of assault on ex-girlfriend


October 30, 2018 at 10:57a.m.

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man was arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and kicking down the door she had locked herself behind, according to police reports.

The victim told police that an argument with Raymond Nagle, 36, turned violent when he choked her and pinned her to the floor to keep her from leaving. He then kicked in the bathroom door she had locked.

When she ran out of the house, Nagle pulled the victim down by the hair and bashed her face into the pavement, according to the police report.

Police observed bruising and scrapes on the victim’s face, neck, shins and knees.

Nagle was arrested on charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint. He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

