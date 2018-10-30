Man accused of assault on ex-girlfriend
BOARDMAN
A Boardman man was arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and kicking down the door she had locked herself behind, according to police reports.
The victim told police that an argument with Raymond Nagle, 36, turned violent when he choked her and pinned her to the floor to keep her from leaving. He then kicked in the bathroom door she had locked.
When she ran out of the house, Nagle pulled the victim down by the hair and bashed her face into the pavement, according to the police report.
Police observed bruising and scrapes on the victim’s face, neck, shins and knees.
Nagle was arrested on charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint. He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 24, 2018 11:29 a.m.
Boardman police arrest Struthers woman on domestic-violence charge
- August 29, 2018 11:25 a.m.
Boardman police arrest man on domestic-violence charge
- October 30, 2018 11:10 a.m.
Parolee tries to escape with child after alleged assault
- June 21, 2017 midnight
Assault suspect arrested again for breaking into house of alleged victim
- June 20, 2017 2:11 p.m.
Youngstown suspect arrested again for breaking into house of alleged victim
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.