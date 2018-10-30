Local interfaith vigil for Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue victims set for Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Board of Rabbis of Greater Youngstown will hold an interfaith vigil for the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue victims Thursday at Temple El Emeth, 3970 Loganway. The event is open to the entire Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities.

A regular daily prayer service will be at 5:45 p.m. followed by a vigil at 6 p.m. Josh Sayles, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has been invited to speak. Also included will be interfaith readings and prayers led by members of the Jewish and general communities, and the lighting of 11 memorial candles. A few words will be said about each victim.

“This is a chance for everyone to come together as one community for the sake of all humanity,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation director of community relations/government affairs. "We are so heartened by the tremendous outpouring of support and prayers from our friends near and far and look forward to sharing a meaningful experience with our neighbors from throughout the Mahoning and Shenango valleys and beyond.”

Many members of the local Jewish community have close ties to the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and the Tree of Life synagogue, and will be participating in the program. One such participant is Federation President Richard Marlin whose marriage to his wife Ronna took place at Tree of Life. And, a special message will be read from Annie Hendricks, a member of the local Jewish community who now serves as a first responder in Pittsburgh.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation works to promote the welfare of the Jewish people, locally, nationally and overseas. It is the umbrella organization for several agencies, including Heritage Manor Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Family Services, and Levy Gardens Assisted Living. For more information, go to jewishyoungstown.org.