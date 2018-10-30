Kline found guilty of sexual battery

WARREN

A jury found Eric R. Kline, who was a special-education teacher at Warren G. Harding High School, guilty of sexual battery today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Kline, 26, of Ridgeway Place in Newton Falls, will be sentenced later. He could get several years in prison.

Charges were filed and Kline was removed from his teaching duties after a female student, 16, said she and Kline engaged in sexual conduct in Kline’s classroom at the high school in March.