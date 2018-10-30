Guilty plea to 27 charges including 12 rapes
WARREN
Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest,, pleaded guilty today to 27 criminal charges, including 12 rapes, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of felonious assault and three of aggravated burglary.
He entered his plea before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He will be sentenced Nov. 20.
Stella also has 13 other charges in Mahoning Couny, 10 of rape and three of kidnapping. All of the charges in both counties allege he used a gun while committing the crimes.
The offenses in both counties are alleged to have occurred over four days in October 2017.
