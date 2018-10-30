Governor and Pittsburgh mayor won't join Trump

PITTSBURGH (AP)



Pennsylvania’s governor and Pittsburgh’s mayor both say they will not join President Donald Trump during his scheduled trip to Pittsburgh.

Trump faces an uneasy welcome Tuesday afternoon in the anguished community of Squirrel Hill, home to the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were gunned down during Sabbath services on Saturday.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign spokeswoman, Beth Melena, says the governor based his decision on input from the victims’ families who told him they did not want the president to be there on the day their loved ones were being buried.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto says he also won’t greet Trump.

Peduto earlier said the White House ought to consult with the families of the victims about their preferences and asked that the president not come during a funeral.