FBI, attorney general search Lisbon photo business
LISBON
The state Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit is assisting the FBI in serving a search warrant today at a West Washington Street photography business.
A spokeswoman said the state is assisting the FBI but it is the lead agency.
The Crimes Against Children Unit is typically involved in such crimes carried out on the internet.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 28, 2018 12:26 p.m.
FBI, BCI searching Brownlee Woods home
- July 12, 2017 11:34 a.m.
UPDATE | North Side medical office searched by feds and state
- June 15, 2017 3:40 p.m.
Ohio AG investigating former Struthers school resource officer
- January 10, 2018 12:20 p.m.
FBI looks at properties of Braking Point owner Sheridan
- July 25, 2018 1:06 p.m.
UPDATE | At least one local victim in Austintown child porn case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.