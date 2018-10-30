FBI, attorney general search Lisbon photo business


October 30, 2018 at 2:26p.m.

LISBON

The state Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit is assisting the FBI in serving a search warrant today at a West Washington Street photography business.

A spokeswoman said the state is assisting the FBI but it is the lead agency.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is typically involved in such crimes carried out on the internet.

