Drug raid conducted in Struthers results in four arrests, drugs seized
STRUTHERS
The Mahoning County Drug Task force alongside the Struthers Police Department conducted a drug raid at 234 Poland Ave. Tuesday morning.
Larry McLaughlin, the commander of the task force’s drug unit, said the raid resulted from a four-month investigation into the trafficking of prescription drugs that began when neighbors complained about activity at the residence.
Four individuals were arrested. Two face charges of heroin and dangerous drug possession. McLaughlin said they will likely also be charged with drug trafficking. One individual had an active warrant from Boardman and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and the other had an active warrant out in Liberty.
McLaughlin said drugs were seized during the raid but could not specify the quantity as the investigation is still in progress.
