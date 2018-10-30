Co-defendant takes plea in murder case
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
The co-defendant in a homicide trial involving an Aug. 1 stabbing death pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge and has agreed to testify in the trial, which is expected to start today.
Louanne Johnson, 21, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of obstructing justice before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in Johnson’s Tyrell Avenue apartment.
Charged with murder in the case is Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive.
The murder charge against Johnson was amended in exchange for her plea and testimony against Byrd, whose trial is still set for today.
Donlow was stabbed after an argument with Byrd in Johnson’s apartment.
Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said in exchange for Johnson’s plea, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of probation provided she testifies against Byrd. Johnson has been in the county jail since she was arrested in Donlow’s death.
Cantalamessa said Johnson did not stab Donlow, but allowed Byrd to use her car to escape and also gave Donlow the knife used to stab Donlow.
Donlow had six stab wounds, and when paramedics arrived about 1:40 a.m. Aug. 1, he was still alive but he was complaining about having trouble breathing. A coroner’s report said he was not able to communicate much because of his wounds.
Donlow died a couple of hours after he was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Reports said police found a knife at the scene outside of Johnson’s door that is believed to be the murder weapon.
