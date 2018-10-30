Claudia Hoerig takes her case against jail to social media

WARREN

Claudia Hoerig, awaiting trial next year in the shooting death of her pilot-husband Karl in their Newton Falls home, has taken to social media to claim she's being mistreated.

In an email today to The Vindicator, and in a filing with the U.S. District Court, Hoerig alleges she is being mistreated by Trumbull County jail staff and asks Sheriff Paul Monroe to take action.

Major Dan Mason, the jail administrator, said inmates have no access to the internet. Mason said a woman from New York has created and maintained a Facebook page for Hoerig.

Here is a link:

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=288718101980994&set=pcb.288718588647612&type=3&theater

Read MORE in Wednesday's VINDICATOR.