BREAKING: 350 at Stambaugh event focus on region's hub of technology

Births


October 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bethany Mladenoff and Justin Ortiz, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 28.

Sierra Reynolds and Nate Robinson-Lonkert, East Liverpool, boy, Oct. 28.

Rickasia Wallace and Eric Rosario, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 28.

Megan McCale and Conor Heraghty, Girard, boy, Oct. 28.

Sarah Marsch and William Heineman II, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 28.

Nechal Rice and Jeffrey Shorter Jr., Youngstown, boy, Oct. 28.

Chelsea McCall and Robert Hayden, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 28.

Donesha Burns, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 28.

sharon regional medical center

Michael and Kimberly Beckman, Hermitage, Pa., boy, Oct. 22.

Steven and Mackenzie Bittler, Sharon, Pa., boy, Oct. 23.

More like this from vindy.com

  • October 10, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 3, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • December 15, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 2, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • October 12, 2018 midnight

    BIRTHS

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900